Boston Police looking for missing Hyde Park teenager

Authorities are looking for a missing teenager from the Hyde Park neighborhood in Boston.

16-year-old Tamarra Wilken-Smith was last seen in the area of Allen Street on Sunday.

BPD Missing Person Alert: Tamarra Wilken-Smith, 16, of Hyde Park https://t.co/d6nteo2uWx pic.twitter.com/BBBvhCXK2S — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 26, 2023

She is a black teenager, 5'4 tall with black braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with long sleeves, black/white checkered pajama pants, black/red sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 617-343-5607.