Boston Police looking for missing Hyde Park teenager

16-year-old Tamarra Wilken-Smith was last seen in the area of Allen Street on Sunday.

Authorities are looking for a missing teenager from the Hyde Park neighborhood in Boston.

She is a black teenager, 5'4 tall with black braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with long sleeves, black/white checkered pajama pants, black/red sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 617-343-5607.

