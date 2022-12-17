Boston Police Looking to ID Man Who Assaulted 3 Women Near Back Bay MBTA Station

Boston police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted three women in a period of two hours on Saturday near the Back Bay MBTA Station in the city.

According to police, the suspect is wanted in connection to three separate assault and battery incidents that occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at 130 Dartmouth Street, 145 Dartmouth Street, and Dartmouth Street at Appleton Street.

Police did not provide any other details regarding the alleged assaults.

The man is described as approximately 5'11" tall and was wearing a black jacket with a black hat that said "PUMA" on the side, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-5619.