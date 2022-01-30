Boston Police Officer Dead After Being Found Outside: DA's Office

The death of a Boston police officer is being investigated after he was found early Saturday morning outside a Canton home, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said.

According to the DA's office, the BPD officer appeared to have been in the cold for some period of time before he was found outside a home on Fairview Road. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer, whose name has not been released, knew the people who lived inside the house where he was found, the DA's office said.

The circumstances of the officer's death are under investigation, and an autopsy is expected to be completed Monday.

On Saturday, Boston was in the thick of a blizzard, with winds gusting to more than 80 mph in some parts of Massachusetts and snow piling up -- more than 23 inches falling in the city.

No other information was immediately available.