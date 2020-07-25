Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
missing person

Boston Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

The teen was last seen in the Roslindale area and may have ties to the Brockton area, police said

Boston police are searching for a 13-year-old girl Saturday.

Xeray Scantlebury was last seen in the area of 78 Armandine Street in Dorchester around 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, according to police.

Scantelbury is a Black female, approximately 5'2" and weighs 120 pounds. She has long, black hair possibly in two ponytails and was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt and black leggings.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Stoneham 30 mins ago

Stoneham Police Investigating Vandalizism Across Multiple Properties

red sox 2 hours ago

PHOTOS: 10 Unforgettable Images From the Red Sox Home Opener

The teen's family had been in contact with her up until July 24. Her last known location was in the Roslindale area. Scantelbury also has ties to the Brockton area, police said.

Anyone who sees Scantelbury is asked to call District B-3 detectives at 617-343-4712 or call 911.

This article tagged under:

missing personBrocktonroslindaleMissing TeenXeray Scantelbury
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us