Boston Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

Boston police are searching for a 13-year-old girl Saturday.

Xeray Scantlebury was last seen in the area of 78 Armandine Street in Dorchester around 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, according to police.

Scantelbury is a Black female, approximately 5'2" and weighs 120 pounds. She has long, black hair possibly in two ponytails and was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt and black leggings.

The teen's family had been in contact with her up until July 24. Her last known location was in the Roslindale area. Scantelbury also has ties to the Brockton area, police said.

Anyone who sees Scantelbury is asked to call District B-3 detectives at 617-343-4712 or call 911.