Hyde Park

Boston Police Seek Man After Robberies at Hyde Park Convenience Stores

Multiple stores have been robbed in recent months in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood

By Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Police Department is investigating a series of convenience store robberies that have occurred over the last few months in Hyde Park.

A worker at the Neighborhood Convenience Store on Hyde Park Avenue says the man being sought in the crimes robbed him at gunpoint there last October.

"It's been a while," Vijaya Bhandra told NBC10 Boston Tuesday. "They should've caught him."

Bhandra gave the robber what he demanded when he demanded it.

"He just showed a gun and said, 'Give me the money,' and I gave it," he said.

According to Bhandra, the same man is seen in surveillance footage walking into S.K. Convenience Store last week.

In that incident, the owner's cellphone and $400 were stolen. The suspect fled on a scooter.

"I saw a kid on a scooter, and I said, 'There's got to be something wrong with this scooter,'" one Hyde Park resident said. "I think the community should look out for this kid on the bike. That's what we should do."

Staff members just want the thief caught.

"Just need to be careful," Bhandra said. "Especially with COVID, they all have masks and everything, can't recognize anyone."

