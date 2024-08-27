Boston police seek man in relation to vandalism at Holocaust Memorial

Boston police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an incident of vandalism at the New England Holocaust Memorial on Union Street.

The vandalism reportedly occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Friday. Police did not release any specific details about the vandalism but said detectives assigned to the Civil Rights Unit are investigating the crime.

Police released three surveillance images of the man they are looking for, showing him wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt and dark pants. He also has a distinctive tattoo on his left arm.

The New England Holocaust Memorial was built in 1995 to pay tribute to the six million killed during the Holocaust and to honor survivors. It is located on Boston’s historic Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man police are looking for is asked to call the Boston Police Department's Civil Rights Unit detectives at 617-343-4527. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.