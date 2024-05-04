Boston police seek missing Dorchester child

Police in Boston are looking for a Dorchester child who has been missing since this weekend.

The Boston Police Department said Saturday that 12-year-old Nehemiah Horton was last seen at about 5:00 PM, on Friday, May 3, 2024, in the area of 20 Outlook Road, The Young Achievers Pilot School.

Horton is described as being 4’11” black child, with stocky build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a yellow Young Achievers shirt, black sweatpants, and possibly a long sleeve black/ white dry fit shirt.

He is known to frequent the areas of Harambee and Mildred Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4712 or dial 911.