Boston Police Seek Missing Man With Dementia

Police in Boston are looking for a missing 73-year-old man with dementia last seen in West Roxbury.

Neil Sally was last seen at 10:45 a.m. Monday leaving an appointment at the Parkway Health & Rehabilitation Center on VFW Parkway for an appointment at the West Roxbury campus of the VA Boston Healthcare System, the Boston Police Department said Tuesday night.

Sally may have boarded the MBTA's 36 bus, police said

Authorities did not give a physical description of Sally, but said when he was last seen, he was wearing a black T-shirt with black pajama pants and gray and black sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 617-343-4566.