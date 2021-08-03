Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Boston Police Seek Missing Man With Dementia

Boston Police

Police in Boston are looking for a missing 73-year-old man with dementia last seen in West Roxbury.

Neil Sally was last seen at 10:45 a.m. Monday leaving an appointment at the Parkway Health & Rehabilitation Center on VFW Parkway for an appointment at the West Roxbury campus of the VA Boston Healthcare System, the Boston Police Department said Tuesday night.

Sally may have boarded the MBTA's 36 bus, police said

Authorities did not give a physical description of Sally, but said when he was last seen, he was wearing a black T-shirt with black pajama pants and gray and black sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 617-343-4566.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsmissing personWest Roxbury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us