Boston

Boston police seek suspect in McDonald's french fry assault

The incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. Monday in Roxbury

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Boston police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for throwing a box of french fries at another person inside a McDonald's restaurant on Monday.

The incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. on Monday when a man allegedly threw a box of french fries at a victim inside the McDonald's at 301 Warren St. in Roxbury. Police said the man is wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The suspect is described as being heavyset, around 30 years old, and he was seen wearing a black Chicago White Sox baseball cap, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and gray sneakers.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494 TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

More Massachusetts news

Lawrence 3 hours ago

Three shot in separate incidents at Lawrence nightclubs

Boston 7 hours ago

Boston's new, giant Joro spider is pregnant: ‘You better watch out!'

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us