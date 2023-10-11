Boston police share surveillance photos of Hyde Park teen missing since Sept. 24

More than two weeks after the disappearance of a Boston teenager, police have released new surveillance images as they continue to search for her.

The Boston Police Department has been looking for 16-year-old Tamarra Wilkins-Smith of Hyde Park. On Thursday, it shared surveillance photos from Sunday, Sept. 24, the day she was last seen.

The photos were taken around 1:50 p.m. at the MBTA Commuter Rail station in Attleborough.

Investigation Update: Missing Person With Complications, Tamarra Wilkins-Smith, 16, Of Hyde Park



Last seen at the Attleboro Commuter Rail Station on Sunday 09/24/23 at approximately 1:50 pm pic.twitter.com/Z6IiOiWbvO — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 11, 2023

Before being spotted at the train station, Wilkins-Smith was seen around 10 a.m. on Eastern Avenue in Malden. Police believe she may be in the Attleborough area.

Photos of Tamarra Wilkins-Smith

Police describe Wilkins-Smith as a 5'4 Black girl with black, braided hair.

Authorities had previously said she was last seen wearing a grey shirt with long sleeves; black and white checkered pajama pants; black and red sneakers; and carrying a black backpack. The surveillance photos released Wednesday match this description.

BPD Missing Person Alert: Tamarra Wilken-Smith, 16, of Hyde Park https://t.co/d6nteo2uWx pic.twitter.com/BBBvhCXK2S — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 26, 2023

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 617-343-5607 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.