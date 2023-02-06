Authorities Announce Arrest in Fatal Shooting of 13-Year-Old in Boston: WATCH LIVE

Authorities announced an arrest Monday afternoon in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy about a week ago.

Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood, was shot in what police said was a "targeted" shooting in broad daylight outside his grandparents' house in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Jan. 29. He was shot multiple times and died of his injuries at the scene.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced at a press conference Monday that 34-year-old Csean Skerritt was arrested Sunday on a charge of fentanyl distribution and his office has secured an arrest warrant charging Skerritt with first degree murder and weapons related charges in connection with Tyler's death. He is expected to be arraigned on those charges in the near future.

His mother spoke two days after the shooting, making an emotional plea for change.

"Everybody in this city should be outraged! And if you're not, what's wrong?" Remy Lawrence said. "I just left a funeral home for my 13-year-old son!"

Tyler's family has said the teen was going on a walk after leaving his grandparents' house when he was fatally shot about a block away.

"He was walking," his mother said. "He was walking because he wanted to go for a walk."

The deadly shooting of a young teenager from Norwood is under investigation.

Family, friends and community members gathered on Sunday in Norwood to take part in celebrating Tyler's life.

At one point there were so many people who showed up to offer their condolences to his family that a line stretched all the way down from the door to the event to the street. Blue pins and sweatshirts were seen on attendees with Tyler's name.

Tyler was a sixth-grade student at Coakley Middle School in Norwood.

Norwood Superintendent of Schools David Thomson issued a statement last week offering condolences to Tyler's family, friends and loved ones "following this senseless tragedy."

"Tyler Lawrence was well-loved and a valuable member of our Coakley community," Thomson said. "His bright smile was on display every morning, and he made friends wherever he went. He was an avid basketball player, and enjoyed sports and being outside."