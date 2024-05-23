Boston Public Schools announces next steps in plan for closures

Boston Public Schools has proposed consolidating two schools and closing a middle school as part of its next steps to implement a long-term facilities plan that will increase access to high-quality education.

Superintendent Mary Skipper shared a series of proposals Wednesday in a Boston School Committee meeting in which the West Zone Early Learning Center would be closed and consolidated with the Hennigan School. The Lilla G. Frederick Pilot Middle School -- the last stand-alone middle school in the district -- would be closed, too, and a community process would begin in which nearby schools that could merge and relocate into the Frederick building are identified.

The district has lost more than 8,000 students, or 14 percent of its enrollment, in the last decade, but it has not reduced seat capacity to the same extent, the Boston Globe reported.

The school committee will be asked to vote on the two closure proposals at its June 17 meeting. If approved, the closures – as well as grade reconfigurations – would go into effect for School Year 2025-26.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The long-term facilities plan involves an annual cycle of proposals to allow time for meaningful community participation in developing transition plans over the course of a full school year, before closures or reconfigurations go into effect, according to the district.

“The long-term work to shift the physical footprint of the District is deeply intertwined with our core academic strategies and the structural changes we are making to ensure a student-first approach in support of the High-Quality Student Experience,” Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement. “The set of academic and structural proposals we are offering today will deliver high quality seats across BPS by partnering commitments to facilities with academic and programmatic investments.”

“Superintendent Skipper has laid out an ambitious agenda to deliver high-quality seats for students and families in every school and every neighborhood,” Mayor Michelle Wu said. “This generational work will create the breadth and depth of opportunities that our students deserve and position BPS to be sustainable, growing, and the first choice for families.”

The high quality student experience, as defined by the district, gives every student in Boston rigorous academic instruction, access to extracurriculars and support services they need, in facilities that support their learning.

In its presentation to the school committee, the district outlined specific milestones that they expect to reach over the next 12-18 months, saying these steps lay the foundation for the district's next set of facilities proposals so that families can have confidence in any transitions as additional reconfigurations, mergers, and closures are proposed. These milestones include expanding the Newcomer programs at three secondary schools next year, and two additional programs the following year; planning for the implementation of nine new bilingual education programs; expanding early college programs, AP course offerings and career and technical education programming across every high school; and grade reconfigurations, among others.

The initiatives have been well-received by some school committee members and other school officials in the district.

“I really appreciate that BPS is taking action to expand bilingual programs for English language learners. Supporting students in both English and their native languages is an important step in ensuring a high quality education for all,” Rafaela Polanco García, member of the Boston School Committee, said in a statement.

“I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this important work happening across BPS to really put our students and communities first during this grade configuration process,” said Tanya M. Woodard, Principal of the Hennigan School. “Having open conversations more than a year in advance will allow our school communities to work together through this transition to ensure that our students and families, as well as students and families from the West Zone Early Learning Center are supported and warmly welcomed.”

"The focus on expanding access to a high quality education for all students across Boston is crucial to the future of BPS and we're seeing that work happening now," said Benjamin Helfat, Head of School for Boston Adult Technical Academy.

Boston Public Schools serve more than 48,000 pre-kindergarten through grade 12 students in 119 schools.

The district said it remains steadfast in ensuring that students remain the priority throughout this multi-year process and that school communities remain engaged and supported as the work progresses.

​

​