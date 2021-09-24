Boston Rally Friday Will Protest Biden Administration's Treatment of Haitian Migrants

Protesters plan to rally Friday morning in Boston against the Biden Administration's treatment of Haitian migrants.

The rally is set to take place at 11:30 a.m. in Government Center.

About 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants crossed the southern border into Texas earlier this week. Haiti is dealing with several crises right now, including the coronavirus pandemic, the aftermath of the assassination of its president and a devastating earthquake.

Protest organizers are calling Biden's decision to send the migrants back to Haiti "inhumane" and "illegal."

A top state department official has quit over the ordeal.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has weighed in on the crisis, calling it "unacceptable."

Healey and 17 other attorneys general across the U.S. are asking the Biden Administration to treat the migrants with compassion and help them access humanitarian assistance.