Boston School Committee Chair Resigns After Mocking Names During Meeting

The chair of the Boston School Committee has resigned after drawing swift criticism for mocking the names of community members during a committee meeting, Mayor Walsh announced Thursday.

During the virtual meeting, which stretched late into the night, Michael Loconto can be heard apparently mocking names of people taking part in a discussion about exams schools in the Boston Public School District.

At around 11:30 p.m., the moderator of the meeting can be heard on an audio recording saying the names of upcoming speakers. Loconto can then be heard saying under his breath, “That was like Shin-Nee-Ya, Sha-Nay-Ya, Sha-Nay-Nay, Boo Boo and David, right?”

Loconto apologized later in the meeting, saying he had received a number of texts alerting him to what they heard.

“I do want to take a moment again and just say I’m sorry if I was a distraction earlier," he said. "I wasn’t intending to offend anyone. My comments were taken out of context and not intended to reference anything in this meeting. If anyone took offense to that, I’m mortified and I’m terribly sorry."

In a tweet Thursday morning, Loconto asked for forgiveness, saying it was "not ever my intention to mock anyone."

City Councilor Andrea Campbell, a mayoral candidate, called for Loconto's resignation and said his behavior should not be tolerated by Mayor Marty Walsh.

"Racist comments are never acceptable, most of all by our public servants," City Councilor Andrea Campbell said in a statement. "This is not the first time people of color have felt disrespected by Mr. Loconto. I don’t accept this behavior from our School Committee Chair and neither should Mayor Walsh. Loconto should resign."

City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-Geroge echoed Cambell's remarks.

There are times and events that are embarrassing, unprofessional, and also excusable (esp during this time), and then there are those things that require resignation. This requires resignation. — Annissa Essaibi-George (@AnnissaForBos) October 22, 2020

The remarks came amid a discussion about admissions tests for the city's exam schools. In a vote that came shortly before 2 a.m., the committee unanimously approved a proposal to drop the tests for a year during the pandemic.

The vote came shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday, after more than eight hours of discussion during a virtual meeting. The decision applies to the 2021-22 school year.

Admissions decisions for the 2021-22 academic year will now be based on students' grades, MCAS scores and zip codes.