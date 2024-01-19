Boston

Boston school staffer hospitalized after assault by student

The staff member was first treated by the school's nurse, then taken by ambulance to receive further care a local hospital

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A staff member was sent to the hospital Friday after being assaulted by a dysregulated student at a Boston school that provides special education, officials said in a letter to the community.

It wasn't immediately clear from the letter how badly the staff member was hurt or what led to the assault Friday morning at Melvin H. King South End Academy. Head of School Cindie Neilson said that Boston police were called to help de-escelate the situation alongside school staff and security.

"As you know, the Melvin H. King South End Academy, like all schools in the Boston Public​ Schools, focuses on fostering a safe environment for every community member," she said in the letter.

The academy, part of Boston Public Schools, provides K-12 special education.

Dysregulation refers to a person having trouble managing their emotions feelings or emotions.

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Public SchoolsSouth End
