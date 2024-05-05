Multiple people injured in three car crash in Hooksett, NH

Multiple people were injured in a three car crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a crash with multiple injuries on the intersection of Mammoth Road and Castle Drive at around 7:23 p.m.

According to authorities, a 2023 GMC pickup sideswiped a Honda sedan before colliding head on with another Toyota SUV.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were not injured and the passenger and driver of the Toyota SUV were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver of the GMC SUV, identified as 45-year-old Brian O'Connor, of Hooksett was transported to a local hospital where he was charged with DUI and Reckless Operation.

O'Connor is expected in Circuit Hooksett District Court on May 16th.

Mammoth Road from Golden Gate Drive to Hale Ave was shut down for approximately two hours but has since reopened.