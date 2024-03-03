Boston school staffers on leave over ‘inappropriate use of restraints' on student

Boston Public Schools is investigating a report that a child with inappropriately restrained in one of its schools.

In a statement released to NBC10 Boston on Sunday, Superintendent Mary Driscoll described the incident at James F. Condon K-8 School as "deeply concerning" and said the staff members involved have been placed on leave.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority. This incident is deeply concerning and goes against our values and policies as a school district. We understand how difficult this has been for both our student and their family, and we will continue to work directly with them to provide all the support they need to feel safe and continue learning at BPS," Skipper said in a statement.

Skipper sent a statement to families on Thursday, describing it only as an "inappropriate use of restraints" and said it was under investigation.

The district declined to provide further details on exactly what happened. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she was aware of an investigation.

"We’ll follow up directly with those families and just want to make sure that all of our young people and their caregivers and their loved ones know that school should be a place where they have opportunity to blossom and no concerns at all about safety," Wu said.

