Boston to Hong Kong flight returns to Logan after report of smoke in cockpit and cabin

A flight from Boston to Hong Kong returned to Boston Logan International Airport early Monday morning after a report of smoke in the cockpit and the cabin.

Cathay Pacific said in a statement that flight CX811 from Boston to Hong Kong "made a precautionary flight return" to Logan "in accordance with standard procedures" after the report of smoke in the cockpit and cabin shortly after takeoff.

The plane landed normally at 3:31 a.m. and returned to the gate, where airline engineers are now investigating and performing inspections.

No injuries were reported, the airline said.

A Cathay Pacific spokesperson said they have been regularly updating their customers about the status of the flight and will continue to provide them with assistance.

"Safety guides every decision we make," the airline said in a statement. "We sincerely apologize to the affected customers for the inconvenience."