Boston University Investigates Cheating Allegations

Boston University is investigating allegations of students cheating on their online exams as schools remain closed amid the coronavirus crisis, according to reports.

The Boston Globe reports that some students may have used online tutoring services, like Chegg, to answer questions while taking exams from home. BU is focusing specifically on classes in physics and chemistry.

It remains unclear how the university was alerted to the situation, but a chemistry professor who emailed his students about what happened told the Globe that the situation is an aberration.

Chegg, a subscription service that offers online tutoring for $14.95 a month, declined to comment on a specific investigation, according to the Globe. A BU spokesman told the paper that the investigation is active and underway.