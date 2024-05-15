Massachusetts

Water main break shuts down street in Boston

It's unclear what caused the water main break and if any businesses were impacted

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A water main break shut down a street in Boston early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Sudbury Street between Cambridge and Congress streets in downtown, Boston police said.

NBC10 Boston

The water main break will affect foot and car traffic, police said.

"Please seek an alternative route," police advised.

NBC10 Boston

It's unclear what caused the water main break and if any businesses were impacted.

