Delays expected after overheight tractor-trailer gets stuck in Boston's Sumner Tunnel

Traffic delays are being reported after an overheight tractor-trailer got stuck in the Sumner Tunnel on Tuesday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a social media post shortly after 11 a.m. that the left lane is closed.

Overheight tractor trailer in #Boston in the Sumner Tunnel. Left lane closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 14, 2024

There was no immediate word on how long the delays could last.

The mile-long Sumner Tunnel, located in East Boston, takes vehicles from Logan Airport to Interstate 93.