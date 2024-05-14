Sumner Tunnel

Delays expected after overheight tractor-trailer gets stuck in Boston's Sumner Tunnel

There was no immediate word on how long the delays could last

Traffic delays are being reported after an overheight tractor-trailer got stuck in the Sumner Tunnel on Tuesday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a social media post shortly after 11 a.m. that the left lane is closed.

There was no immediate word on how long the delays could last.

The mile-long Sumner Tunnel, located in East Boston, takes vehicles from Logan Airport to Interstate 93.

