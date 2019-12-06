Christmas Wish

Boy Waiting for New Heart Asks for Christmas Cards

Carlos Rolon, 6, is asking for Christmas cards to decorate his hospital room

By Elizabeth Perkin

Sheena Cossette

A 6-year-old Worcester boy waiting for a new heart is asking the community to send him cards to help lift his spirits.

Carlos Rolon, who was born with a congenital heart disease, will spend the holidays at Boston Children's Hospital. He has been through many procedures and surgeries.

In a video posted to Facebook by his mother, Sheena Cossette, Carlos asked for Christmas cards to decorate his hospital room.

Cossette said she wants to bring Christmas to Carlos in the hospital, since they won't be able to go home for the holidays.

You can send Christmas cards to Carlos at this address:

Boston Children's Hospital
Cardiac Unit 8 East
C/o Carlos Rolon
300 Longwood Ave
Boston, MA 02115

