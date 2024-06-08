BPD looking for man in connection to assault in Roxbury

Authorities are looking to identify a man in connection to an assault and battery incident in Roxbury on Thursday morning.

Boston Police says the incident happened in the area of 30 Woodbine Street at around 8:30 a.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man is believed to be driving a blue Ford Explorer with NY plates KLP9401.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

You can also do it anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).