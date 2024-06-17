Braintree

SUV passenger killed by second vehicle after crash with deer in Braintree, police say

The woman was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, according to Massachusetts State Police

By Asher Klein

A woman was killed when she was hit by an SUV in Braintree early Sunday after her own vehicle had hit a deer on Route 3, Massachusetts State Police said Monday.

The driver of the SUV that hit the deer was also hospitalized in the incident, reported about 3:10 a.m., according to police. He and the woman who died were from Roxbury; she was not immediately identified.

In the first crash, a northbound Toyota Rav4 being driven the the Roxbury man, 63, hit the deer and stopped in the right lane near the 40.2 mile marker, police said. Both he and the woman, who was 35, got out to see how badly the SUV was damaged.

A Jaguar F-PACE SUV in the right lane swerved to avoid the stopped Rav4, hitting the passenger in the breakdown lane.

The woman was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear how the driver was hurt or what his condition was on Monday.

Police didn't say if the driver of the Jaguar stopped or if they would be facing charges. The crash remained under investigation by state police as of Monday evening.

