Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fenway Park

Brewery Samuel Adams offering free parking in Boston 1 day this week

Some drivers around Fenway Park on Friday will have the cost of parking covered for what Samuel Adams is calling "Brighter Boston Day"

By William Reed

Fenway Park 101918
NBC10 Boston

This round's on Samuel Adams.

The Boston-based brewery is giving locals a break from paying for parking in one popular neighborhood this week.

Some drivers around Fenway Park on Friday will have the cost of parking covered for what Samuel Adams is calling “Brighter Boston Day,” inspired by its Super Bowl ad campaign featuring Celtics legend Kevin Garnett.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The beer brand is covering up to $5,000 of parking expenses from 3 to 5 p.m. at select lots and parking meters as the Red Sox host the Yankees Friday — Samuel Adams noted that even New Yorkers can take advantage of the promotion.

More on the Red Sox

red sox 16 hours ago

Red Sox celebrate Pride night at Fenway Park for 10th year

Kike Hernandez 22 hours ago

Kiké Hernández no longer Red Sox' starting shortstop

MLB Jun 13

Ex-Red Sox OF Raimel Tapia signs with NL club

This article tagged under:

Fenway ParkBostonparkingSamuel Adams
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us