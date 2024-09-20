Large sinkhole opens up in Nashua

A large sinkhole opened up in Nashua, New Hampshire, causing delays in the city during Friday's evening commute.

Nashua Public Works said DPW crews were working to make repairs on the northbound side of Main Street at the intersection with Lowell Street.

People are being told to avoid the area and seek alternate routes through the evening. Delays are expected throughout the evening, Nashua police said.

Nashua Public Works said paving on Main Street from Canal Street to Library Hill is being pushed back until Saturday, Sept. 28, due to the sink hole work.

Further information was not immediately available.