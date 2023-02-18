Bricks Thrown at 2 South End Businesses; Suspect Arrested, Boston Police Say

​Two businesses in Boston's South End neighborhood, a bakery and a children's clothing store, were targeted by a vandal Saturday night.

Boston police confirm they have made an arrest after someone threw a brick at the window of South End Buttery, and another brick at CouCou.

According to police, the suspect initially fled the scene but was later found by officers. The person's name has not been released.

It was not immediately clear what charges the suspect is facing.

There were several officers outside South End Buttery late Saturday night, as well as a police cruiser parked in front of the bakery, located at 314 Shawmut Avenue. One of the storefront's large windows sustained visible damage, with cracked glass from the top to bottom of the pane. Employees were also seen standing inside, where the lights were on. The business closes at 9 p.m. on Saturdays, according to hours posted online.

Nearby at CouCou, inside the store was dark, but damage was visible to the door, with a large chunk of glass lying on the sidewalk. The children's clothing store, located at 24 Union Park Street, is just 0.2 miles from the bakery.

It was not clear why those two businesses were targeted. No other information was available Saturday night.