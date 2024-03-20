Brockton

Brockton High School principal reports progress combating violence

New safety policies are in place as leaders in Brockton, Massachusetts, look to prevent violence among students

By Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

School leaders in Brockton, Massachusetts, struck an optimistic tone at a Tuesday night meeting about progress in curbing student violence.

After weeks of discussions on how to deal with violence at Brockton High School — including the state denying some school committee members' request for National Guard assistance — new safety policies are in effect, and morale is improving.

Police in Brockton has been working with the school committee to establish a safer setting. A representative from the Brockton Police Department said at the meeting that while fights are still occurring, they seem to be trending downward.

Among the policy changes are bag checks with metal detectors and unoccupied classrooms being secured. Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis and his team will also work with the school to improve security.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"I'd like to thank our teaching staff, who's doing an outstanding job, -- I'm not just saying it for the TV cameras and the such," Brockton High School Principal Kevin McCaskill said during the meeting. "They come to work every single day, we're seeing an increase in teacher attendance."

"Definitely, it's very different," one student told NBC10 Boston. "It's sort of calming down a little bit."

"It feels great, you know, but again, we still have work to do," McCaskill said. "We are, in no way, shape and form, the school that we need to be. So if we continuously work hard, come in with our hard hats on every single day to provide the best possible outcomes for our students, we will continue to do that."

More on Brockton Public Schools

Brockton Mar 6

Brockton School Committee takes new steps to combat violence at high school

Brockton Feb 28

Brockton High School teachers hope for help dealing with ‘nightmare' of student violence

Brockton High School Feb 28

Embattled Brockton superintendent unretires, is put on leave at fiery school committee meeting

This article tagged under:

BrocktonMassachusettsviolenceBrockton High School
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us