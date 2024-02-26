Brockton community rallying for high school safety

As students and staff prepare to return to the classroom today after February break, members of the Brockton school community will be showing their support.

Community members have organized a “community stand out” outside Brockton High School on Monday morning.

Organizers are encouraging people to come with signs of support “to encourage students and let them know the community is here for them.”

This follows Brockton’s mayor denying the unprecedented request by four members of the school committee to send in the National Guard amid increasing safety concerns in the high school.

Reaction from the community has been mixed.

Some have argued the Guard may be needed following an increase in violent fights inside the school, a lack of staff to keep students from cutting class, vaping, use of cell phones and assaults on staff members.

Others argue it’s not the role of the National Guard to enforce school rules, and that uniformed soldiers would send the wrong message to students.

The community stand out was scheduled to be held at the Forest Avenue entrance to the high school from 6:30 to 7:10 a.m.