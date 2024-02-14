Brockton man arrested after stabbing in Boston, police say

A Brockton man was arrested after a stabbing in Boston's South End earlier this month, according to police.

The stabbing occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 on Washington Street, Boston police said.

Officers responded to that area on Tuesday for a report of an assault with a knife. They were told the victim had been stabbed 12 days ago and that the suspect was in the area, police said.

The officers were sent an ID wanted flyer for 43-year-old Jerome Brown, authorities said. He was later arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Brown is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak to his charges.