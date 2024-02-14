Boston

More than 40 alleged Boston gang members face federal gun, drug charges

While no further information was released, a press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday

By Anthony Vega

Handcuffs
Getty Images

More than 40 alleged Boston gang members are facing several federal charges, authorities said Wednesday.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office for Massachusetts announced Wednesday federal RICO, gun, drug and financial fraud offenses against the alleged gang members and associates.

While no further information was released, a press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

More Boston news

Massachusetts 11 hours ago

Man charged in Mass. woman's death rearrested in Kenya after escaping custody

Boston 17 hours ago

Shoppers thrown out of Boston Sephora in filmed apparent blackface incident

Veterans Feb 12

In studying veterans' brains, Boston doctors hope to solve puzzle of treating trauma

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us