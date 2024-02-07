Brockton

Brockton School Committee discusses violence, cellphones and a $20M deficit

Schools in Brockton, Massachusetts, are dealing with repeated instances of student violence and budget problems

By Malcolm Johnson

A school committee meeting Tuesday in Brockton, Massachusetts, addressed a series of issues plaguing the district.

The meeting came less than a week after another in which Brockton High School teachers sounded the alarm about repeated instances of student violence, saying students have physically attacked classmates and staff.

Brockton Public Schools are also dealing with a deficit of more than $20 million.

The overspending comes from transportations costs, unpaid bills with businesses, teachers getting paid salary while additionally earning overtime pay, and other expenditure, the school committee says. It is trying to make sense of how so much money has been misspent.

The school committee meeting lasted about three hours. In addition to finances and security, the high school's cellphone policy was discussed.

