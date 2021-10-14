Local

Dunkin'

Brockton Woman Sues Dunkin' After Suffering Severe Coffee Burns

Since the incident, the woman said she had to undergo surgery and now suffers from permanent scars

By Claudia Chiappa

Dunkin' Donuts coffee and to-go bag.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

A Brockton, Massachusetts, woman is suing the owner of a local Dunkin’ store and two of its employees for negligence and infliction of emotional distress after suffering severe burns from hot coffee, The Patriot Ledger reports.

The plaintiff, Angela Barbosa, alleges that three cups of coffee spilled on her as a result of employee negligence and that she suffered severe burns and nerve damage. The lawsuit says Barbosa removed her pants to prevent her legs from burning, and the Dunkin’ employees pointed, laughed, and mocked her, causing further emotional distress.

Since the incident, Barbosa had to undergo surgery and now suffers from has permanent scars, the lawsuit says.

The incident happened in June at a Dunkin’ drive-thru in Brockton. Barbosa is suing the two employees present at the time of the incident and Cadete Enterprises, the owner of the Dunkin’ store, for $100,000 in damages, The Patriot Ledger said.

