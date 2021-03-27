Run to Be Held in Brookline to Condemn Violence, Hate Against Asian Americans

Members of the Asian American community and their supporters will stand up against hate by putting on their sneakers and taking part in a friendly run in Brookline along part of the Boston Marathon route, Saturday.
Volunteers will line the sidewalks, holding signs and banners in support of participants. Organizers say all are welcome.
The protest comes amid a recent uptick in violence against Asian Americans, including last week’s shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including a new mother.
Recent data from the Pew Research Center shows that attacks against Asian Americans are up and three in 10 Asian Americans (31%) report having experienced racist slurs or jokes since the beginning of the pandemic.
Research shows businesses are the primary site of discrimination followed by public streets and parks.
Today’s event takes place from 10-11:30 a.m. along three stops on Beacon St, along the Green C Line including:
- Cleveland Circle: in front of Dunkin' Donuts
- Washington Square: in front of Visionworks
- Coolidge Corner: in front of the old TD Bank