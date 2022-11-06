Bruins Cut Ties With Controversial Defenseman Mitchell Miller, Apologize to Victim's Family

Following several days of controversy, the Boston Bruins announced late Sunday night they are "parting ways" with Mitchell Miller, effective immediately.

Bruins President Cam Neely issued a statement saying they had made the decision to sign Miller after "careful consideration of the facts" but based on "new information," the organization now believes it is the best decision at this time to rescind their offer.

"We hope that [Miller] continues to work with professionals and programs to further his education and personal growth," Neely said in his statement. "We owe it to our fans, players, staff, partners and community to make sure that our practices and protocols are in keeping with the ethos that we demand from ourselves and as an organization. As such, we will be reevaluating our internal processes for vetting individuals who wish to earn the privilege of playing in the National Hockey League for the Boston Bruins."

Neely also apologized that this decision overshadowed the incredible work the organization does to support diversity and inclusion efforts.

"We will continue to stand against bullying and racism in all of its forms," he added.

Neely ended his statement by apologizing directly to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, the developmentally disabled young man who was racially bullied by Miller for years in middle school.

