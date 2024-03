A large brush fire was burning on power lines at Massasoit Community College in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday, firefighters said.

More details on the fire weren't immediately available.

Smoke was seen rising over the school's athletic field from a nearby wooded area.

Brockton Fire operating at Massasoit Community College with a large brushfire on the powerlines. Brushfire task force ordered from Plymouth County control.  — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) March 22, 2024

NBC10 Boston Brockton firefighters battling a brush fire near Massasoit Community College on Friday, March 22, 2024.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.