BU to Require Faculty, Staff to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

Boston University announced Monday it will require faculty and staff -- in addition to students -- to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall.

In an email to staff, school president Robert A. Brown said the move comes after months of attempts to achieve "community-wide vaccination" at the school.

The school earlier announced all student are required to be vaccinated in order to return to campus.

“We all share responsibility for the health of the Boston University community,” Brown wrote. “We previously mandated that all our students be vaccinated for the Fall 2021 Semester. It is critically important that our faculty and staff are also vaccinated.

According to a survey, 71.3% of faculty and 73.6% of staff are currently or will be vaccinated by August 1.

All university employees must be vaccinated by September 2.

Boston University now joins Harvard, Brown, MIT, and other schools mandating employee vaccination.