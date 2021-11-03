Crews Battle Large Structure Fire in Everett

Crews are still battling a blaze that broke out around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in a building on the 700 block of Broadway in Everett, Massachusetts.
The building houses a restaurant, Oliveria’s Steak Bar & Grill, as well as apartments above it. Everyone was able to make it out of the building safely, officials said.
Broadway is blocked off between Gledhill Avenue down to Ferry Street. Ferry Street is also shut down between Broadway and Sycamore Street. Elm Street is the best alternate route. Police are on scene redirecting traffic.
Crews from several communities responded to help put out the flames. First responders said they expect the response to take a while.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.