Bullet Found in Somerville Playground After Smashing Through Car Window

A bullet was found in a playground in Somerville, Massachusetts, after apparently shooting through a car window Monday.

Police closed parts of the playground on Marshall Street and taped off a car nearby as they investigated the shooting.

The Somerville Police Department didn't immediately release a statement on the shooting. NBC10 Boston has reached out for information.

A man in his 70s was in the car when the bullet whizzed through it, according to his daughter. He wasn't hurt, however.

"We're just blessed that he's alive and hopefully we find who did this," Laura Ferraz said, asking neighbors to share surveillance footage with police.

She said her father was headed to work but had forgotten his lunch and parked to go inside and get it, but after he put his hazard lights on, the bullet fired right by his head.

"He thought he heard a bang and he thought maybe a tire had popped or something," Ferraz said. "Then he realized both of his windows, the passenger and his window, were shot at."

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.