Burlington police officer hit by vehicle, suffering serious injuries

A police officer was struck by a vehicle while working a detail in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The Burlington Police Department confirms the officer had serious injuries after the crash on Cambridge Street.

This is a breaking story and more details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.