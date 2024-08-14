Burlington

Burlington police officer hit by vehicle, suffering serious injuries

The Burlington Police Department confirms the officer had serious injuries after the crash on Cambridge Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A police officer was struck by a vehicle while working a detail in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The Burlington Police Department confirms the officer had serious injuries after the crash on Cambridge Street.

This is a breaking story and more details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.

