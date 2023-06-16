Local

Wire downed in crash involving MBTA buses near Chelsea City Hall

A power line was knocked down onto two buses at the scene, as well as some first responder vehicles

By Asher Klein

A downed power line across several vehicles near city hall in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Friday, June 16, 2023.
MBTA buses were involved in a crash near Chelsea City Hall, briefly closing an intersection, Chelsea police said.

They had urged the public to avoid Washington Street and Broadway because of the crash, but the buses were later able to clear the area.

A power line was knocked down onto two buses at the scene, as well as some first responder vehicles. Active power lines are dangerous when touching vehicles.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or what happened in the incident. The MBTA was handling the incident with the help of Chelsea police and MBTA Transit Police.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

