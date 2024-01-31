Cafe Asiana in South Braintree Square has closed after nearly a quarter-century

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant in the southern suburbs of Boston that has been serving Asian fare for nearly 25 years has closed down.

According to a source, Cafe Asiana in South Braintree Square is no longer in business, with its final day apparently being yesterday. A post within the Everything Braintree Facebook group page indicates that the owners have decided to retire and that a new Asian dining spot is slated to move into the space, though there don't appear to be any details on that place as of yet.

Cafe Asiana first opened in 2001, offering Thai fare along with Chinese dishes.

The address for the now-closed Cafe Asiana was 25 Pearl Street, Braintree, MA, 02184.

