Cam Newton Expected to Return to Patriots Practice Thursday

Quarterback Cam Newton is expected to return to practice Thursday after spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN's Field Yates said practicing Thursday would put Newton on track to start Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The Boston Globe reports that star cornerback Stephon Gilmore is also expected back at practice on Thursday.

Newton has been away from the team since reports surfaced of his positive COVID-19 test on Oct. 3. Gilmore's positive test on Oct. 7 partly led to the postponement of the Patriots' Week 5 matchup versus the Broncos. Now, both of New England's stars appear to be on track to suit up against Denver this Sunday.

Thursday’s practice at Gillette Stadium will mark the Patriots' first in-person meeting since their Week 5 matchup was rescheduled for Week 6.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked Tuesday if Newton or Gilmore were taking steps toward receiving medical clearance.

"Yeah, I’m not sure exactly what the schedule is in terms of when those guys will do the things that they need to do," he replied. "Again, some of that has to be scheduled outside of the building and so forth. So, I’ll leave that to the medical department. I don’t know exactly what their schedule is."

The Patriots currently have four players on the COVID-19/reserve list -- Newton, Gilmore, defensive lineman Byron Cowart and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray.

NBC Sports Boston contributed to this report.