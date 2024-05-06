Cambridge man killed in rollover on I-93 in Boston

A Cambridge, Massachusetts, man was killed when his SUV rolled over on Interstate 93 in Boston early Sunday morning.

State police said they responded to the single-vehicle rollover on I-93 north shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Their preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Jeep Compass was driving north on I-93 approaching Exit 17 when the driver lost control and crashed the Jeep into a wall on the western edge of the highway. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. He was identified by police as Robert Smith, 59, of Cambridge.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.