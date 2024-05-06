Boston

Cambridge man killed in rollover on I-93 in Boston

Robert Smith, 59, died at the scene, according to state police

By Marc Fortier

A Cambridge, Massachusetts, man was killed when his SUV rolled over on Interstate 93 in Boston early Sunday morning.

State police said they responded to the single-vehicle rollover on I-93 north shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Their preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Jeep Compass was driving north on I-93 approaching Exit 17 when the driver lost control and crashed the Jeep into a wall on the western edge of the highway. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. He was identified by police as Robert Smith, 59, of Cambridge.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

