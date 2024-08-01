This Mass. racoon may be the cutest animal rescue — see pics

This is the face of a bad day.
A raccoon gave an especially mournful look before being rescued from a storm drain in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Thursday morning. Local firefighters shared photos of the effort it took to free the critter on Harvey Street near Russell Field.
It took a long time — rescuers had to remove the storm drain with the animal's head still stuck inside — but the racoon got out without being hurt, thanks to some olive oil from a neighbor, according to firefighters.
Here are more photos of the raccoon rescue:
