Cambridge

This Mass. racoon may be the cutest animal rescue — see pics

It took some olive oil to get a very sad-looking racoon out of a storm drain in Cambridge on Thursday

By Jessie Castellano

A racoon with its head stuck in a storm drain in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday, August 1, 2024
Cambridge Fire Department

This is the face of a bad day.

A raccoon gave an especially mournful look before being rescued from a storm drain in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Thursday morning. Local firefighters shared photos of the effort it took to free the critter on Harvey Street near Russell Field.

It took a long time — rescuers had to remove the storm drain with the animal's head still stuck inside — but the racoon got out without being hurt, thanks to some olive oil from a neighbor, according to firefighters.

Here are more photos of the raccoon rescue:


This article tagged under:

CambridgeAnimals
