Cambridge

Cambridge Staying at Phase 3, Won't Move Forward in Mass. Reopening

The City of Cambridge is remaining at Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, despite the state advancing to Phase 4, city officials announced Monday

By Lara Salahi

Getty Images

The City of Cambridge is remaining at Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, despite most of the rest of the state advancing to Phase 4, city officials announced Monday.

Officials said the city will keep gathering limits for event venues and in public settings to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, making it more restrictive than the rest of the state.

Massachusetts moved into Phase 4, Step 1 on Monday, allowing for the reopening of indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks, and loosening capacity restrictions at many venues.

In Cambridge, outdoor gatherings at private homes and in private backyards will remain at a maximum of 25 people, with indoor house gatherings remaining at 10 people. 

Cambridge is also extending its prohibition on city-sponsored community events, events permitted for the use of city parks, or other city-sponsored public gatherings through May 31. 

"The City’s conservative approach to its phased reopening balances our efforts to minimize the public health impacts of COVID-19 with providing vital support to our residents and local business,” Cambridge City Manager Louis A. DePasquale said in a written statement.  

“If public health data trends shift, the City will reevaluate Cambridge’s reopening status, just as we have done throughout the pandemic," DePasquale said.

