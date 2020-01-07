Local
Sumbul Siddiqui

Cambridge’s New Mayor is Muslim Woman, Apparent 1st in Mass.

Sumbul Siddiqui serves as chair of both the City Council and the School Committee, according to The Boston Globe

Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

NEWTON, MA – JANUARY 15: Sumbul Siddiqui, 29, newly elected to Cambridge City Council, poses for a portrait at California Street Studios in Newton, MA on Jan. 15, 2018. 12 months prior, millions of women took to the streets to protest the inauguration of a president who had boasted of sexual assault. What came next was a head-spinning period of upheaval in womens lives, a roller coaster ride of ups and downs, joy and rage, humiliation and vindication. (Photo by Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Cambridge has selected a Muslim woman who immigrated to the U.S. from Pakistan as a child to be mayor, in an apparent first for Massachusetts.

Sumbul Siddiqui, who was in her second term as a city councilor, was selected by her peers. The mayor serves as chair of both the City Council and the School Committee as well as performing political, ceremonial, and community leadership functions, The Boston Globe reported.

"At the end of the day, I'm committed to equity, inclusivity. and putting others first. That is exactly what I will strive to do for the next two years as your mayor," Siddiqui said after being sworn in.

Shaun Kennedy, the campaign director for Jetpac, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing Muslim engagement in the political process, says Siddiqui appears to be the first Muslim mayor in the state.

"We're thrilled to see Councillor Siddiqui become the first Muslim Mayor in Massachusetts," Jetpac executive director Mohammed Missouri said in an email. "Mayor Siddiqui's accomplishments are an inspiration to American Muslims who are running for office all over the country to help fix massive inequities in healthcare, housing, education, and the criminal legal system."

Siddiqui moved to the United States with her family from Pakistan over two decades ago, when she was 2. She has a bachelor's degree in public policy from Brown University and a law degree from Northwestern's Pritzker School of Law.

