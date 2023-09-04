Camper trailer goes up in flames on Labor Day; smoke visible across Cape Cod

A camper trailer caught fire on Labor Day in Harwich, Massachusetts, sending black smoke billowing into the sky that was visible across Cape Cod.

The Harwich Fire Department said it responded to Queen Anne Road for a reported camper on fire just after 7 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from a 34-foot camper, and crews remained there for over an hour battling the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The camper was destroyed, and other vehicles that were parked near the trailer were also damaged by the fire.

The smoke could be seen all across the mid and lower Cape, according to the fire department, which shared photos to Facebook showing the smoke from as far away as West Dennis Beach.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

High temperatures stretched into the 80s and 90s across Massachusetts on a day where many were out celebrating the holiday.