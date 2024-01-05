Canoe smashes windshield of pickup truck on I-95 in Lynnfield

A canoe came flying off a vehicle Friday afternoon on a Massachusetts highway, slamming into the windshield of a pickup truck.

Stephen Cunningham of Medway was driving on Interstate 95 in Lynnfield when the canoe came off the back of a "Got Junk" truck in front of him, breaking the glass in front of him.

He says too many other vehicles were around him and he didn't have the chance to swerve out of the way.

Cunningham quickly pulled over after his truck was hit.

"The canoe hit my truck and went over the other side of the highway," Cunningham said.

Police in Lynnfield say several residents called in to report the canoe resting on the side of the road.