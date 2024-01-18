Cape Cod couple found guilty of years of child abuse

A man and woman from Yarmouth, Massachusetts, have been found guilty of years of child abuse dating back to 2016, the Cape and Islands District Attorney said Thursday.

A jury found Brian Barnicle, 42, and his wife Crystale Barnicle, 43, guilty in the case after a seven-day trial. The abuse concerns a period of time from 2016 to 2021.

Brian Barnicle is accused of executing the violence, which included striking one victim with a cane on his head, beating a victim with a belt causing permanent scarring, punching a victim to the point of losing consciousness and strangling one of the victims.

Crystale Barnicle was never accused of physically harming the children, but prosecutors said she was aware of the abuse and never made any kind of effort to stop it, to go for help or remove the victims from harm's way.

The couple was also accused of intimidating the victims and witnesses when police became involved in the situation.

Brian Barnicle was found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault and battery, two counts of reckless endangerment of child, one count of strangulation, and four counts of intimidation of a witness. Crystale Barnicle was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of strangulation and three counts of wanton/recklessly permitting bodily injury to a child under 14. They are each scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Barnstable Superior Court.

